Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 52 players.

Minnesota assigned F Lirim Amidovski to the North Bay Battalion (OHL), F Adam Benak to the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), F Carter Klippenstein to the Brandon Wheat Kings and G Chase Wutzke to the Red Deer Rebels (WHL).

Minnesota released D Rowan Topp and D Jordan Tourigny from their amateur tryouts.

Minnesota also released F Matthew Sop, F Ryan McGuire and G William Rousseau from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

The Wild plays at the Dallas Stars tomorrow at 7 p.m. on KFAN FM 100.3.

Training camp roster current as of Sept. 22, 2025 can be found here.

