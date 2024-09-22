Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 50 Players

IMG_1497
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 50 players.

Minnesota assigned D Kalem Parker to the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL), F Ryder Ritchie to the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) and G Chase Wutzke to the Red Deer Rebels (WHL).

Minnesota also released F Gavin Hain, G Kyle McClellan, F Matthew Sop and D Will Zmolek from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

The Wild plays at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KFAN 100.3 FM and Bally Sports North Extra.

