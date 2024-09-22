SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 50 players.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 50 Players
Minnesota assigned D Kalem Parker to the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL), F Ryder Ritchie to the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) and G Chase Wutzke to the Red Deer Rebels (WHL).
Minnesota also released F Gavin Hain, G Kyle McClellan, F Matthew Sop and D Will Zmolek from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.
The Wild plays at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KFAN 100.3 FM and Bally Sports North Extra.
