Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 31 players.

Minnesota assigned forwards Caedan Bankier and Rasmus Kumpulainen, defensemen Carson Lambos and David Spacek and goaltenders Samuel Hlavaj and Riley Mercer to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Minnesota also placed forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Ben Jones and defensemen Ben Gleason and Matt Kiersted on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).

The Wild also released defenseman Wyatt Newpower from his professional tryout. He will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

The full Minnesota Wild training camp roster can be found here.

Minnesota hosts the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.