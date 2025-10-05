Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

TeamNews-Light_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 27 players.

Minnesota assigned forward Hunter Haight and defenseman Matt Kiersted to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Minnesota also placed goaltender Calvin Petersen on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).

The Wild also placed forward Tyler Pitlick on waivers.

The full Minnesota Wild training camp roster can be found here.

Minnesota opens the regular season on Thursday, October 9 at St. Louis on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Signs Filip Gustavsson to a Five-year Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Claims Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers From Columbus and Recalls Defenseman Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Signs Kirill Kaprizov to an Eight-year Contract Extension

Tickets on Sale Now for Wild Foundation Gala on November 13

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Announces Fan Activities for 2025-26 Opening Night

Minnesota Wild Unveils 25th Anniversary Jersey and Theme Nights

Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Wild on 7th - Episode 112: Chris Kelleher, Kirill Kaprizov, and Preseason Uncertainty

Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Old National Bank

Game Preview: Wild at Stars

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Goaltender Chase Wutzke Signs Entry-level Contract With Minnesota Wild

Game Preview: Wild at Jets