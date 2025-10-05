Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 27 players.

Minnesota assigned forward Hunter Haight and defenseman Matt Kiersted to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Minnesota also placed goaltender Calvin Petersen on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).

The Wild also placed forward Tyler Pitlick on waivers.

The full Minnesota Wild training camp roster can be found here.

Minnesota opens the regular season on Thursday, October 9 at St. Louis on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.