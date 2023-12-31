Minnesota Wild Recalls Zane McIntyre and Nic Petan from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Goaltender Zane McIntyre has also been recalled from Iowa under emergency conditions.

Petan, 28 (3/22/95), has recorded 28 points (10-18=28), six power-play goals (PPG) and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games played for Iowa this season, leading the club in scoring, goals, assists and PPGs. He ranks T-5th in PPGs and T-9th in scoring among AHL skaters this season. He made his season debut for Minnesota on Nov. 18, 2023, at Ottawa, recording two shots in 8:34 of time on ice. For his career, the native of Delta, British Columbia, owns 33 points (7-26=33) and 44 PIM in 165 career NHL games with Minnesota, Vancouver, Toronto and Winnipeg. He has appeared in 263 career AHL games in eight seasons with Iowa, Abbotsford, Toronto and Manitoba, tallying 269 points (90-179=269), a plus-17 rating, 33 PPG, 20 game-winning goals and 154 PIM.

Petan was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. Minnesota signed Petan to a two-year, two-way contract on July 13, 2022. He wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild.