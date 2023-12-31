Minnesota Wild Recalls Zane McIntyre and Nic Petan from Iowa

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Goaltender Zane McIntyre has also been recalled from Iowa under emergency conditions.

Petan, 28 (3/22/95), has recorded 28 points (10-18=28), six power-play goals (PPG) and 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games played for Iowa this season, leading the club in scoring, goals, assists and PPGs. He ranks T-5th in PPGs and T-9th in scoring among AHL skaters this season. He made his season debut for Minnesota on Nov. 18, 2023, at Ottawa, recording two shots in 8:34 of time on ice. For his career, the native of Delta, British Columbia, owns 33 points (7-26=33) and 44 PIM in 165 career NHL games with Minnesota, Vancouver, Toronto and Winnipeg. He has appeared in 263 career AHL games in eight seasons with Iowa, Abbotsford, Toronto and Manitoba, tallying 269 points (90-179=269), a plus-17 rating, 33 PPG, 20 game-winning goals and 154 PIM.

Petan was selected by Winnipeg in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. Minnesota signed Petan to a two-year, two-way contract on July 13, 2022. He wears sweater No. 19 with the Wild.

McIntyre, 31 (8/20/92), owns a 1-8-2 record, 3.54 goals-against average (GAA) and .884 save percentage (SV%) in 12 games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Grand Forks, ND, owns a 150-91-35 record, 2.59 GAA and a .909 SV% in 288 career AHL games across nine seasons (2015-24) with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley, Tucson and Iowa. He is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

McIntyre signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Minnesota Wild on June 30, 2023. He made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 25, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center against the Wild and appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17, posting a record of 0-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .858 SV%. McIntyre was selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 31 with Minnesota.

The Wild hosts the Winnipeg Jets at 1 p.m. today on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

