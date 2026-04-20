Minnesota Wild Recalls Seven Players From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Hunter Haight, and Ben Jones, defensemen Carson Lambos and David Spacek, and goaltenders Riley Mercer and Chase Wutzke from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Aubé-Kubel, 29 (5/10/96), collected two assists in six games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot, 214-pound native of Slave Lake, Alberta, also recorded 37 points (15-22=37), 59 penalty minutes (PIM), 102 shots on goal and two game-winning goals (GWG) in 62 games with Iowa, ranking second on the team in points, and third in goals and assists. For his career, Aubé-Kubel owns 82 points (32-50=82), 208 PIM, three GWG, 338 shots on goal and a plus-11 rating in 310 career NHL games over eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers (2018-21), Colorado Avalanche (2021-22), Toronto Maple Leafs (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2022-24), Buffalo (2024-25), New York Rangers (2024-25) and Minnesota (2025-26). He has skated in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, totaling three points (2-1=3), 14 PIM and 29 shots and winning the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022. For his AHL career, Aubé-Kubel owns 154 points (71-83=154), 305 PIM, 17 GWG and a plus-39 rating in 317 games over eight seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2015-20), Hershey Bears (2023-24), Rochester (2024-25), Hartford (2024-25) and Iowa (2025-26). He has also appeared in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording eight PIM. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (48th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 16 with the Wild.

Haight, 22 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut Oct. 9 at St. Louis and tallied two points (1-1=2) in nine games with Minnesota this season, scoring his first NHL goal April 14 vs. Anaheim. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, also collected 32 points (18-14=32), six power-play goals (PPG) and 112 shots on goal in 54 games for Iowa this season. Haight ranked second on Iowa in goals and PPG and fifth in points. He also represented Iowa at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. Haight recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots on goal (154), goals and PPG (6) and sixth in points. He ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. Haight owns 66 points (38-28=66) and 52 PIM in 121 games across two seasons with Iowa (2024-26). He was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Jones, 27 (2/26/99), collected three points (1-2=3) and 58 hits in 28 games with Minnesota this season and scored his first career NHL goal on January 10 vs. the New York Islanders. He also collected 32 points (12-20=32) in 37 games with Iowa, ranking T-4th on the team in assists. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ontario, has recorded three points (1-2=3), 51 shots on goal and 113 hits in 56 career NHL games in parts of three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights (2021-22) and Wild (2024-26). Jones has also tallied 229 points (97-132=229), 308 penalty minutes PIM and a plus-37 rating in 369 career games across seven AHL seasons with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-26). He has logged four points (2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Jones was originally selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.

Lambos, 23 (1/14/03), appeared in one game with Minnesota this season, making his NHL debut Dec. 18 at Columbus. He recorded 19 points (8-11=19), 111 shots on goal and 48 penalty PIM in 70 games with Iowa this season, leading team defensemen in goals and ranking second among skaters in games played. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has skated in 207 career games over three AHL seasons with Iowa (2023-26), posting 52 points (17-35=52), 155 PIM and 286 shots on goal. Lambos was selected by Minnesota in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.

Spacek, 23 (2/18/23), appeared in two games for Minnesota this season after making his NHL debut vs. Winnipeg on Jan. 15. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, also recorded 36 points (7-29=36), 112 shots and 16 PIM in 59 games with Iowa this season, leading the team in assists and pacing Iowa defensemen in points and shots. For his career, Spacek owns 79 points (14-65=79), 68 PIM and 312 shots in 192 games over three AHL seasons (2023-26), all with Iowa. He represented Czechia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympic games, skating in five games and notching one assist and four shots on goal, and previously represented Czechia at multiple international competitions, including the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games, and the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he posted five assists in 10 games to help Czechia secure gold. Spacek was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 153 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 82 with the Wild.

Mercer, 22 (3/31/04), went 4-3-1 in eight games with the Iowa Wild this season, recording a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA), a .899 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound native of Bay Roberts, Newfoundland, also played in 40 games with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, going 14-21-3 with a 3.22 GAA, a .892 SV% and one shutout. Mercer previously played in five seasons (2020-25) with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), posting a 82-47-14 record with a 2.92 GAA, a .907 SV% and 10 shutouts in 150 career games. Mercer left as Drummondville’s franchise leader in wins, shutouts, shootout wins, games played, minutes and SV%. He will wear sweater No. 50 with the Wild.

Wutzke, 19 (7/26/06), made his AHL debut with the Iowa Wild on April 18 vs. Manitoba and played in six ECHL games with the Iowa Heartlanders this season, posting a 2-1-2 record with a 2.98 GAA and a .898 SV%. The 6-foot-2, 161-pound native of Debden, Saskatchewan, also posted a 16-24-3 record with a 3.33 GAA, a .904 SV% and one shutout in 47 games split between the Red Deer Rebels and Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season, ranking second in the WHL with 1,404 saves. In 140 games across parts of five WHL seasons (2021-26), Wutzke (pronounced WHITZ-key) recorded a 56-59-14 record with a 3.25 GAA, a .899 SV%, and three shutouts. He was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft and will wear sweater No. 95 with the Wild.

The Wild plays at the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena are on sale now at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

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