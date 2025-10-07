Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Hunter Haight From Iowa, Announces Opening Night Roster

TeamNews_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club recalled forward Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team also placed forwards Nico Sturm and Mats Zuccarello on Injured Reserve and designated forwards Cameron Butler and Michael Milne and defenseman Stevie Leskovar as injured, non-roster players.

Haight, 21 (4/4/04), recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots (154), goals and power-play goals (PPG) and sixth in points. He ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals. The 5-foot-10, 173-pound native of Strathroy, Ontario, also recorded 168 points (68-100=168), 55 penalty minutes (PIM), 17 PPG and a plus-13 rating in 193 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games across four seasons with the Barrie Colts (2020-23) and Saginaw Spirit (2023-24). He won the Memorial Cup with Saginaw in 2024, posting 13 points (9-4=13) in 17 OHL Playoff games. He led Saginaw in goals and was fourth in goals during the playoffs.

Haight was selected by Minnesota in the second round (No. 47 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game. He wears sweater No. 43 with the Wild.

The Minnesota Wild opens the 2025-26 regular season at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3. Minnesota hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets in the home opener at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

The opening night roster can be found **here**.

