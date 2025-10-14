Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned forward Hunter Haight to Iowa.

Jones, 26 (2/26/99) has recorded two points (0-2=2) and four shots in two games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ont., skated in 26 games for Minnesota last season, recording 24 shots, 11 blocked shots and 51 hits, ranking third among Wild skaters with a 2.0 hits per game average. Jones also recorded 36 points (13-23=36), 12 power-play assists (PPA), 143 shots on goal, one shorthanded goal (SHG) and 30 penalty minutes (PIM) in 49 games with Iowa. He ranked second on Iowa in PPA, third in shots and fourth in points and assists.

For his career, Jones has tallied 199 points (85-114=199), 282 PIM, 16 PPG, eight SHG and a plus-35 rating in 334 career games through seven AHL seasons (2019-26) with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-26). He has also logged four points (2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games. Prior to his time in Minnesota, Jones appeared in two NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2021-22 season, making his debut on Nov. 20, 2021, vs. Columbus. Jones was originally selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.

Haight, 21 (4/4/04), made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 at St. Louis and appeared in two games with Minnesota this season. He recorded 34 points (20-14=34) in 67 games during his debut campaign with Iowa last season, ranking second on the team in shots (154), goals and power-play goals (PPG) and sixth in points. Haight ranked T-8th among AHL rookies in goals.

The Wild will play at the Dallas Stars tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN and KFAN FM 100.3.