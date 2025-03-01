Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Jiricek From Iowa, Forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Liam Öhgren Reassigned to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman David Jiricek (YIHR-ih- chehk) from the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Liam Ohgren to Iowa.

Jiricek, 21 (11/28/03), who was acquired in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 30, 2024, has two points (1-1=2), two penalty minutes (PIM) and four shots on goal in six games with Minnesota this season. Jiricek has also collected nine points (2-7=9), 17 PIM, one game-winning goal (GWG), 36 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 30 AHL games with the Iowa Wild and the Cleveland Monsters. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic recorded 10 points (1-9=10) and 22 PIM in 43 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He ranked T-9th among NHL rookie defensemen in assists and T-11th in scoring. Jiricek also tallied 19 points (7-12=19) in 29 contests with Cleveland and added 11 points (3-8=11) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24. He ranked third among AHL blueliners in scoring and T-4th in assists during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The right-shot defenseman made his NHL debut on Oct. 28, 2022, against the Boston Bruins and tallied his first career NHL goal on Oct. 14, 2023, against the New York Rangers (Igor Shesterkin). He has collected 12 points (2-11=13) and 30 PIM in 59 career NHL games with Columbus (2022-24) and Minnesota (2024-25). Jiricek owns 66 points (15-51=66) including six power-play goals (PPG), 74 PIM and 196 shots on goal in 114 career AHL games with Cleveland (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-25).

He was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 55 with Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts the Boston Bruins tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. on TNT and KFAN FM 100.3.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visitingwild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.