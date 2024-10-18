Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hunt, 22 (5/15/02), has recorded two shots and two blocked shots in one game with Minnesota this season. He owns one assist in two games with Iowa this season. He appeared in 12 games with Minnesota in 2023-24, registering seven shots and 17 blocked shots, after making his NHL debut at Washington (10/27/23). The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has appeared in 118 games and recorded 42 points (6-36=42) in four seasons with Iowa (2021-25). He skated in 51 games for Iowa in 2023-24, producing career highs in points (3-26=29), goals and assists, and leading team defenseman in points and assists.

Hunt was selected by the Wild in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 48 with Minnesota.

The Wild visits the Columbus Blue Jackets tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. CT, on Bally Sports North and KFAN FM 100.3.

