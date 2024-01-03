Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa

GettyImages-1868296494
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed defenseman Jared Spurgeon on Injured Reserve.

Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at Washington (10/27) and has collected one assist in nine games with Minnesota this season. He recorded his first career NHL point with an assist at Pittsburgh (12/18). The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has recorded nine points (1-8=9), nine penalty minutes (PIM) and 18 shots in 16 games with Iowa this season. He ranks first among team defensemen in assists and T-1st in points, and ranks T-3rd on the team with a plus-2 rating. For his career, Hunt owns 21 points (4-17=21), 23 PIM, two game-winning goals (GWG) and 86 shots in 81 career AHL games over parts of three seasons with Iowa (2020-24). He has also notched one assist while playing in two games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hunt was originally selected by the Wild in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 48 with Minnesota.

Spurgeon, 34 (11/29/89), has recorded five points (0-5=5) and two PIM in 16 games for Minnesota this season. He ranks fourth on the team with 29 blocked shots and sixth with a plus-5 rating.

The Wild will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. CT tomorrow, Jan. 4, on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

News Feed

Prospect Report 010324

Prospect Report: Jan. 3, 2024
Injury Report Kirill Kaprizov 010324

Injury Report: Kirill Kaprizov
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap January 2

Game Recap: Flames 3, Wild 1
Injury Report Vinni Lettieri 123123

Injury Report: Vinni Lettieri
MINNESOTA WILD RECALLS FORWARD SAMMY WALKER FROM IOWA 010224

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa
Injury Report Kirill Kaprizov Filip Gustavsson 010224

Injury Report: Kaprizov & Gustavsson
Game Preview Wild vs Calgary Flames 010224

Preview: Wild vs. Flames
Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild game recap December 31

Game Recap: Jets 3, Wild 2
Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets game recap December 30

Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 2
Game Preview Wild at Winnipeg Jets 123023

Preview: Wild at Jets
Prospect Report 122823

Prospect Report: Dec. 28, 2023
Detroit Red Wings Minnesota Wild game recap December 27

Game Recap: Wild 6, Red Wings 3
Game Preview Wild vs Red Wings 122723

Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings
MINNESOTA WILD RECALLS DAEMON HUNT AND JAKE LUCCHINI FROM IOWA 12/26/23

Minnesota Wild Recalls Daemon Hunt and Jake Lucchini from Iowa
Wild at World Juniors 122623

Minnesota Wild Prospects at 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
Boston Bruins Minnesota Wild game recap December 23

Game Recap: Wild 3, Bruins 2
Game Preview Wild vs Bruins 122323

Preview: Wild vs. Bruins
RECORD $465,000 RAISED AT 2023 WILD FOUNDATION GALA

Record $465,000 Raised at 2023 Wild Foundation Gala