Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa

Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at Washington (10/27) and has collected one assist in nine games with Minnesota this season. He recorded his first career NHL point with an assist at Pittsburgh (12/18). The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has recorded nine points (1-8=9), nine penalty minutes (PIM) and 18 shots in 16 games with Iowa this season. He ranks first among team defensemen in assists and T-1st in points, and ranks T-3rd on the team with a plus-2 rating. For his career, Hunt owns 21 points (4-17=21), 23 PIM, two game-winning goals (GWG) and 86 shots in 81 career AHL games over parts of three seasons with Iowa (2020-24). He has also notched one assist while playing in two games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hunt was originally selected by the Wild in the third round (65th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 48 with Minnesota.

Spurgeon, 34 (11/29/89), has recorded five points (0-5=5) and two PIM in 16 games for Minnesota this season. He ranks fourth on the team with 29 blocked shots and sixth with a plus-5 rating.

The Wild will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. CT tomorrow, Jan. 4, on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.