Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight Nov. 7

After a slow start to the season, the Iowa Wild has seemed to find its footing, winning four of its last six games and two in a row over Tucson and Chicago. Led by Jean-Luc Foudy, who has six points (2-4=6) in 10 games, and top goal scorers Gerry Mayhew (4-0=4) and Liam Ohgren (3-2=5), Iowa will look to sweep Chicago tomorrow night before hosting the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday. With nine points and a record of 4-5-1 thus far into the season, Iowa is seven points behind first place Grand Rapids, who is yet to lose a game this season.

Other notable Wild prospects:

Adam Benak, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL): Benak has continued to put up impressive numbers this season, as he is up to 30 points (9-21=30) in just 15 games for Brantford. He has collected consecutive three-point outings, totaling six points (2-4=6) in his last two games. He ranks second in the OHL in points and is third in assists this season. Brantford has yet to lose a game in regulation, holding a record of 13-0-3-1 with 30 points.

Rieger Lorenz, University of Denver: Lorenz is up to five points (2-3=5) in eight games with Denver this season, including a multi-point (0-2=2) outing on Nov, 10 vs. Bentley University. Lorenz is T-6th on Denver in assists and T-7th in points. Denver, who is ranked ninth in the country, will travel to Western Michigan, who is ranked fourth in the country, for a top-10 matchup this weekend.

Get up-to-date stats on the Iowa Wild and read more about Wild prospects here.