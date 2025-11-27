Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight Nov. 26

20251126-Prospect-Spotlight-Spacek
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

This week’s Minnesota Wild Prospect Spotlight focuses on Lirim Amidovski, Rieger Lorenz, and David Spacek.

Lirim Amidovski, North Bay Battalion: Owns seven points (3-4=7) in last six games and ranks first on team in goals (8) and shots (74) and third in points (13).

Rieger Lorenz, Denver University: Owner of five points (2-3=5) in his last five games, including a point in a season-long four consecutive games (11/8-11/21). He currently ranks T-4th on Denver in assists (6) and sixth in points (10).

David Spacek, Iowa Wild: Leads Iowa in points (0-9=9) and owns seven points (0-7=7) in his last eight games, including two assists on Nov. 2 and Nov. 22. Ranks T-6th among AHL defensemen in assists.

Read more about the Iowa Wild and other Minnesota Wild prospects here.

25-26 Minnesota Wild Prospect Report #3
- 0.2 MB
Download 25-26 Minnesota Wild Prospect Report #3

