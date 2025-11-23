WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- The Minnesota Wild finish its road trip today as the team takes the ice against the Winnipeg Jets. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Jets
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin
28 Liam Öhgren - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, November 23rd at 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KOOL108
- Gamecenter: Wild at Jets