Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Jets

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_112325
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- The Minnesota Wild finish its road trip today as the team takes the ice against the Winnipeg Jets. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 13 Yakov Trenin

28 Liam Öhgren - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

8 Zeev Buium - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

News Feed

Game Preview: Wild at Jets

2025 Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Raises Record $565,733 

Game Recap: Wild 5, Penguins 0

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Penguins

Game Preview: Wild at Penguins

Wild on 7th - Episode 120: Marcus Johansson is G'd Up From the Feet Up

Game Recap: Wild 4, Hurricanes 3 (S/O)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canes

Minnesota Wild Recalls Hunter Haight From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild and Grand Casino Arena Announce Partnership With Clover Sport

Game Recap: Wild 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Golden Knights

Game Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights

Game Recap: Wild 2, Ducks 0

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Liam Öhgren and Tyler Pitlick From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Wild on 7th - Episode 119: Smelling Salts with Friends, and Alumni Goaltender Niklas Bäckström