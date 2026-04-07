SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is set to face off against Seattle tonight, hoping to cage the Kraken and gain two crucial points in the Western Conference race as the team approaches Playoffs. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Kraken
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 10 Bobby Brink
13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, April 7th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Kraken