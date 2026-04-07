Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Kraken

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_040726
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is set to face off against Seattle tonight, hoping to cage the Kraken and gain two crucial points in the Western Conference race as the team approaches Playoffs. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek -  12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 10 Bobby Brink

13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

News Feed

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Kraken

Wild on 7th - Episode 140: Cargo Shorts, Ham, and Brock Faber

Game Preview: Wild vs. Kraken

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Charlie Stramel to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to Amateur Tryout

Game Recap: Wild 5, Red Wings 4

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Wings

Projected Lineup: Wild at Red Wings

Game Preview: Wild at Red Wings

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Senators

Game Recap: Wild 4, Senators 1

Projected Lineup: Wild at Senators

Game Preview: Wild at Senators

Creating a Greater State of Hockey: February Recap

Game Recap: Wild 5, Canucks 2

Minnesota Wild Clinches Berth in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Canucks

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canucks