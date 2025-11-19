SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight, welcoming the Carolina Hurricanes to Grand Casino Arena. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Canes
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 13 Yakov Trenin - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
28 Liam Öhgren - 39 Ben Jones - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 48 Daemon Hunt
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, November 19th at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Hurricanes