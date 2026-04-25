Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Stars

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild look to even the series against the Dallas Stars in front of the State of Hockey. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 10 Bobby Brink 

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

71 Nick Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko 

78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

News Feed

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Stars

Shrink the Special Teams Margins

Game Four Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Brock Star: Brock Faber has showcased his growth as a young NHL defenseman

Game Recap: Stars 4, Wild 3 (2OT)

Wild on 7th - Episode 143: Round 1, Game 2 Recap

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Stars

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Stars

Game Three Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Back home to ‘reset’ as playoff series intensifies

Wild on 7th - Episode 144: Round 1, Game 2 Recap3

Playoff Food & Drinks at Grand Casino Arena

Game Recap: Stars 4, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Recalls Seven Players From Iowa

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Stars

Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

Wild on 7th - Episode 142: Round 1, Game 1 Recap

Game Two Preview: Wild at Stars