Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Stars

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild look to even the series against the Dallas Stars in front of the State of Hockey. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild look to even the series against the Dallas Stars in front of the State of Hockey. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 10 Bobby Brink
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
71 Nick Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
78 Nico Sturm - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson