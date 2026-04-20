DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to American Airlines Center tonight, ready to take on the Stars for the second time after a successful 6-1 win in the first meeting. Coach has indicated that there will be no lineup changes for Game Two. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
17 Marcus Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, April 20th at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North/ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R1G2: Wild at Stars