Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to American Airlines Center tonight, ready to take on the Stars for the second time after a successful 6-1 win in the first meeting. Coach has indicated that there will be no lineup changes for Game Two. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin

17 Marcus Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

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