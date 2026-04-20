Game Two Preview: Wild at Stars

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

DALLAS, Tex. -- The Wild returns tonight, ready to take on Dallas again after defeating the Stars 6-1 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Minnesota opened the series with significant effort, leading to success and a 1-0 start in the series.

Both Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek had a three-point game (2-1=3), while Jesper Wallstedt dominated in net, saving 27-of-28 shots on goal for a .964 SV%. Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) and Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) also had three-point performances in the blowout win. 

Tonight, the Wild will meet the Stars again, Minnesota hoping to strike the same chemistry on-ice and dig deeper into the fast and aggressive play that led to the win on Saturday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Series Record: 1-0

Wild Record: 46-24-12

Stars Record: 50-20-12

2025-26 Series Record: 2-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 41-44-13 (14-28-8 at Dallas)

All-Time Playoff Record: 5-8 (3-4 at Dallas)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
25.0%
50.0%
Penalty Kill
50.0%
75.0%
Faceoff
50.8%
49.2%
Goals For / Games Played
1.00
6.00
Goals Against / Games Played
6.00
1.00

The Series So Far

The Wild won Game 1, 6-1, at American Airlines Center (4/18).

LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3), C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-1=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Ryan Hartman tallied two points (1-1=2), G Jesper Wallstedt made his postseason debut and saved 27-of-28 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

LW Jason Robertson scored the Stars’ lone goal, assisted by C Wyatt Johnston and D Miro Heiskanen, G Jake Oettinger stopped 23-of-28 shots faced for Dallas.

Wild Regular Season Leaders

  • Tarasenko leads the Wild with 34 points (21-13=34) in 40 career games against Dallas
  • RW Mats Zuccarello has 27 points (5-22=27) in 31 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 25 points (6-19=25) in 51 contests
  • F Nick Foligno has 21 points (3-18=21) in 39 games

Stars Regular Season Leaders

  • LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20-30=50) in 62 career games vs. Minnesota
  • RW Mikko Rantanen owns 44 points (17-27=44) in 42 games
  • C Matt Duchene has 42 points (14-28=42) in 63 career games
  • C Roope Hintz owns 24 points (10-14=24) in 25 games

Around the League

Colorado (D1) vs. Los Angeles (WC2): COL leads 1-0

Vegas (D1) vs. Utah (WC1): VGK leads 1-0

Edmonton (D2) vs. Anaheim (D3): series tied 0-0

Buffalo (D1) vs. Boston (WC1): BUF leads 1-0

Tampa Bay (D2) vs. Montreal (D3): MTL leads 1-0

Carolina (D1) vs. Ottawa (WC2): CAR leads 1-0

Pittsburgh (D2) vs. Philadelphia (D3): PHI leads 1-0

Recent Transactions

4/17/26

Recalled G Cal Petersen from Iowa

4/15/26

Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa

4/13/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and F Ben Jones from Iowa

4/12/26

Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Hunter Haight from Iowa

4/9/26

Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entry-level contract

View all transactions

On the Mend

No current injuries.

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild has won four out of the last seven meetings overall (since 12/27/24), including three overtime victories
  • The Wild and Stars are meeting in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time, with the Stars earning 4-2 series win in each of the prior two meetings (2023, 2016)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

4.20 MIN at DAL Game Notes
- 0.8 MB
Download 4.20 MIN at DAL Game Notes

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