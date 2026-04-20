Game Two Preview: Wild at Stars

DALLAS, Tex. -- The Wild returns tonight, ready to take on Dallas again after defeating the Stars 6-1 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Minnesota opened the series with significant effort, leading to success and a 1-0 start in the series.

Both Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek had a three-point game (2-1=3), while Jesper Wallstedt dominated in net, saving 27-of-28 shots on goal for a .964 SV%. Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) and Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) also had three-point performances in the blowout win.

Tonight, the Wild will meet the Stars again, Minnesota hoping to strike the same chemistry on-ice and dig deeper into the fast and aggressive play that led to the win on Saturday.