TAMPA, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road today, stopping first in Tampa to face off with the Lightning tonight. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Lightning
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 10 Bobby Brink
71 Nick Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 46 Jared Spurgeon
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, Florida)
- Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Lightning