Projected Lineup: Wild at Predators

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild takes on Nashville tonight, following a close 5-4 loss to the Stars on Thursday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek -  12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin

71 Nick Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 2 Jeff Petry

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

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