NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Minnesota Wild takes on Nashville tonight, following a close 5-4 loss to the Stars on Thursday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Predators
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 13 Yakov Trenin
71 Nick Foligno - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 2 Jeff Petry
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, April 11th at 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Watch Over-the-Air: KSTP | Download the KSTP App
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Predators