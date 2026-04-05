Projected Lineup: Wild at Red Wings

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DETROIT, Mich. -- The Wild hits the ice at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon, ready to take on the Red Wings after crushing the Senators 4-1 in Ottawa yesterday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek -  12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 71 Nick Foligno

13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

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