Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DALLAS, Tex. -- Minnesota will face off against the Stars in Dallas tonight, the Wild in pursuit of two crucial points in the battle for home-ice advantage. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek -  12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 71 Nick Foligno

13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Thursday, April 9th at 8:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
  • Stream: ESPN+/Hulu
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Stars

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