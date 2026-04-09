DALLAS, Tex. -- Minnesota will face off against the Stars in Dallas tonight, the Wild in pursuit of two crucial points in the battle for home-ice advantage. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Stars
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 22 Danila Yurov - 71 Nick Foligno
13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 17 Marcus Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
25 Jonas Brodin - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, April 9th at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
- Stream: ESPN+/Hulu
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Stars