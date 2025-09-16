Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 18 at TRIA Rink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.

Minnesota invited forwards Elliot Desnoyers, Jean-Luc Foudy, Mark Liwiski, Ryan McGuire, Ryan Sandelin and Matthew Sop, and defensemen Mike Koster, Wyatt Newpower, Rowan Topp, Jordan Tourigny and Will Zmolek, and goaltender William Rousseau to training camp. The team released forwards Luke Mobley and Jack O’Brien from their professional tryouts and forwards Kody Dupuis, Brayden Holberton, Cash Koch and Luke Mistlebacher, and defenseman Ethan MacKenzie from their amateur tryouts.

The Wild’s training camp roster consists of 61 players, including the following 19 players that participated in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase:

Forwards: Lirim Amidovski, Adam Benak, Hunter Haight, Riley Heidt, Carter Klippenstein, Rasmus Kumpulainen, McGuire, Sop, Danila Yurov

Defensemen: Zeev Buium, Koster, Stevie Leskovar, Kyle Masters, Jack Peart, Topp, Tourigny

Goaltenders: Riley Mercer, Rousseau, Chase Wutzke

The team also announced today that a number of training camp practices at TRIA Rink will be open to the public. Fans need to register at www.wild.com/openpractices to attend an open practice session.

2025-26 MINNESOTA WILD PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 21 at Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre - 4 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center - 7 p.m. CT

Thursday, Sept. 25 vs. Dallas Stars at Grand Casino Arena - 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Sept. 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena - 5 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Sept. 30 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Grand Casino Arena - 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 3 at Chicago Blackhawks at United Center - 7:00 p.m. CT

