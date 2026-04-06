Minnesota Wild hosts first-ever Hockey Lab in partnership with University of St. Thomas

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosted its first-ever Hockey Lab in partnership with University of St. Thomas, creating a unique opportunity to bring together the world of hockey and engineering. The program was designed to challenge students with a real-life problem faced in the game of hockey, while encouraging creativity, collaboration, and innovation.

A total of 12 engineering students, divided into three groups, participated in the program. Each team was tasked with developing a product or innovative solution focused on ankle and shin injury prevention, specifically exploring ways to reinforce and improve the effectiveness of the traditional shin pad. The chMinallenge pushed students to think critically about both player safety and performance, while working within a fast-paced, hands-on environment.

The program began on Monday, March 30, with a Context Day held on campus at St. Thomas. Students gained valuable insight from a panel of industry professionals, including Wild representatives Mike Murray, Wes Walz, John Worley, and Matt Benz, along with St. Thomas staff members Jamie Jaeger and Corey Petersen. Panelists shared their experiences, discussed common injury scenarios, and provided real-world context that helped shape the students’ approach to the project. The session also gave students the opportunity to ask questions and better understand the challenges players face at all levels of the game.

Following the kickoff, students spent the next several days immersed in the design and development process. From March 31 through April 2, teams worked collaboratively in the lab to research, test ideas, and build prototypes. Each group approached the challenge from a different angle, resulting in a variety of creative and thoughtful solutions that reflected both technical skill and a strong understanding of the problem.

The program concluded on Friday, April 3, at TRIA Rink, where each group presented their final concepts to a panel of judges. Students walked through their design process, demonstrated their prototypes, and explained how their solutions addressed key injury concerns. The presentations highlighted not only the students’ innovation, but also their ability to problem-solve, adapt, and communicate their ideas effectively.

Overall, the Hockey Lab provided a valuable hands-on learning experience for students while giving the Minnesota Wild a fresh perspective on innovation in player safety. The collaboration showcased the impact of bringing together education and professional sports, and set the stage for future opportunities to continue growing the game through creativity and partnership.