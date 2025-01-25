SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild Foundation today launched Skate It Forward, a pioneering initiative to help preserve and strengthen community hockey in Minnesota. Inspired by the "pay it forward" movement, Skate It Forward will be an ongoing philanthropic campaign raising funds to support Minnesota’s unique community hockey model, which is unlike any other in the nation.
Minnesota Wild Foundation Launches Skate It Forward to Strengthen Community Hockey Statewide
The core objective of Skate It Forward is to grow community hockey participation in Minnesota by making it easier for first-time players to get on the ice. Ultimately, the goal is to one day make the first year of ice time free for every young hockey player in Minnesota.
Community hockey in Minnesota is strong and successful because of three interdependent elements:
- Nonprofit volunteer-based community hockey associations
- Renowned high school hockey culture
- Statewide public ice arenas
Community hockey is why Minnesota is the State of Hockey. Kids play with their classmates and neighbors. They play for their schools and communities. Games are played in community-owned arenas that have become the heartbeat of towns.
“Community hockey participation throughout Minnesota continues to grow but we don’t want to take it for granted,” said Mike Snee, Vice President of the Minnesota Wild Foundation, Community Relations and Hockey Partnerships. “The recent national trend in youth hockey and youth sports in general is a movement away from community and accessibility, and towards profitability and extensive travel. With community hockey in Minnesota, players get the best development and the chance to play for their communities. It’s an unmatched combination.”
“Hockey isn't just a sport in Minnesota—it's woven into the fabric of our communities,” said Matt Majka, CEO of Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, parent company of the Minnesota Wild. “That unique connection is what inspired Skate It Forward. As an NHL franchise, we have both the responsibility and the resources to help strengthen the State of Hockey. We know that first step onto the ice can be daunting, both for families and young players. Through Skate It Forward, we're hoping to make that first stride possible for every kid in Minnesota who dreams of playing.”
Skate It Forward already has support from key community hockey partners.
“If we grow the game each year, we strengthen hockey across Minnesota for decades to come,” said Steve Oleheiser, president of Minnesota Hockey. “More players mean the need for more ice, stronger high school programs, and more kids experiencing our incredible hockey culture. We hope hockey fans who love and have benefited from the game join the movement to pay – or skate – it forward for the next generation.”
Minnesota currently leads the nation in the number of hockey players at every level from mite to professional. There are more than 250 publicly owned indoor arenas and countless outdoor rinks providing affordable, accessible ice from Hallock to La Crescent. Click here for facts and figures on Minnesota’s community hockey participation and success.
“Our local associations provide a critical pathway for kids to learn teamwork, discipline, and pride in representing their hometown,” said Taylor Heise, Lake City, Minn., native and forward for the Minnesota Frost. “By preserving community hockey in Minnesota, we ensure that every child has the opportunity to skate, compete, and build lasting connections that extend far beyond the rink.”
“This is an awesome initiative and a great way to get more young Minnesotans to play hockey,” said Dustin Vogelgesang, head boys’ hockey coach at East Ridge High School and executive director of the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association. “The more kids we have playing hockey and the more kids that stay in Minnesota and play high school hockey, the better off our game is going to be.”
HOW TO SKATE IT FORWARD
Donate online to Skate It Forward at www.skateitforward.org or send a check made payable to Minnesota Wild Foundation to: Minnesota Wild Foundation, 317 Washington Street, St. Paul, MN 55102. Additionally, the Minnesota Wild Foundation will seek to raise funds through grants, online auctions, events and charitable gambling. The Minnesota Wild Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, tax ID #90-0518400. Proceeds will be directed to grow and strengthen community-based hockey in Minnesota.
BECOME A SKATE IT FORWARD GRANT RECIPIENT
Minnesota nonprofit community hockey associations can learn how to apply for Skate It Forward grants by emailing [email protected] or calling . For associations that submit applications for the 2025-26 season, up to 10 will be selected by the Minnesota Wild Foundation and each will receive a $250 incentive grant for every first-year player under age 8 who registers for the 2025-26 hockey season.
For more information visit skateitforward.org. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and X.