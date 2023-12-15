Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Reaches Record Fundraising Totals

By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild Foundation hosted its annual Gala on Tuesday, December 12 on the ice level of Xcel Energy Center. About 400 Gala guests were treated to hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and dinner served to them by all 21 members of the Minnesota Wild roster.

Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala 2023

Minnesota Wild players host fans at the annual MWF Gala

But the night's fun did not end there. Attendees got to meet, take photos with and have memorabilia signed by their favorite Wild players. Fans even got to take fun 360 cam videos with some of their Wild favorites. It was a unique, intimate experience for fans and players not found at many other events.

Oohh waitooooorr! 👋

Audra Martin and Kevin Gorg of Bally Sports North emceed the event, leading the night's festivities and providing some color analysis of the team's performance. 

Included in the event's programming were silent and live auctions which featured amazing team and player memorabilia and unique once in a lifetime experiences. An online auction was also held for those who could not attend in person but wanted to contribute to the Gala's efforts. 

Through the help of all those involved, the 2023 Gala set record fundraising totals with the gross amount raised being just over $465,000 from tickets, merchandise, auctions and generous donations from attendees and supporters. 

A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the Mental Health program at Children's Minnesota.

"This is the Wild Foundation's largest fundraising event each year and we were thrilled by the enthusiasm and excitement around the event and we are incredibly proud of the team and their continued commitment to giving back and creating a greater State of Hockey. We are deeply grateful to the guests who came out and supported this event in such an incredibly generous way." -Rachel Schuldt, Executive Director of the Minnesota Wild Foundation

Fabes is for the people 👏

For more information on the Minnesota Wild Foundation, please visit wild.com/foundation. To learn more about the annual Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala, please visit wild.com/gala.

