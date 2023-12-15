Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Reaches Record Fundraising Totals

Audra Martin and Kevin Gorg of Bally Sports North emceed the event, leading the night's festivities and providing some color analysis of the team's performance.

Included in the event's programming were silent and live auctions which featured amazing team and player memorabilia and unique once in a lifetime experiences. An online auction was also held for those who could not attend in person but wanted to contribute to the Gala's efforts.

Through the help of all those involved, the 2023 Gala set record fundraising totals with the gross amount raised being just over $465,000 from tickets, merchandise, auctions and generous donations from attendees and supporters.

A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the Mental Health program at Children's Minnesota.