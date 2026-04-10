Minnesota Wild Forward Marcus Foligno Named Recipient of Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced forward Marcus Foligno as the recipient of the 2026 Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award and the team’s nominee for the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Foligno will be honored with the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award during an on-ice presentation prior to the Wild’s home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, April 14. The Award is given to the Wild player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in the State of Hockey. The Wild presents the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award annually in memory of the late Tom Kurvers, the Wild assistant general manager and Minnesota hockey legend who passed away in June of 2021 following a courageous battle with lung cancer. Frederick Gaudreau (2025), Marc-Andre Fleury (2024) and Matt Dumba (2023) have previously received the award.

This season, Marcus and his brother Nick teamed up with the National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Player’s Association (NHLPA), the Wild, the Chicago Blackhawks, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Hockey Fights Cancer to create the Foligno Faceoff and raise critical funds for breast cancer research in honor of their late mother, Janis Foligno. The initiative has raised over $172,000 to date, with 100% of direct donations funding innovative breast cancer research at world-class institutions across North America. Marcus has long been active through the Janis Foligno Foundation, raising money for research projects, treatment care and innovative studies in the fight against cancer. A fierce competitor on the ice, Marcus is a kind, compassionate and enthusiastic person in his everyday life and has been a mainstay at community events throughout his NHL career and tenure with the Wild, including hosting the Minnesota Wild Foundation Whiskey and Wine event with his wife, Natascia. He consistently uses his platform as a professional hockey player to make a difference in the lives of others.

Foligno was chosen for the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award by a vote among his teammates. The Minnesota Wild Foundation will make a $5,000 donation to the Hendrickson Foundation on behalf of Foligno for being the recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award.

Foligno has recorded 13 points (8-5=13) in 55 games with Minnesota this season and ranks second on the team with 175 hits. He has tallied 336 points (148-188=336), a plus-35 rating, 946 penalty minutes and 2,789 hits in 930 games across 15 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres (2011-17) and Minnesota (2017-26). Foligno ranks sixth in the NHL in hits since the start of the 2011-12 season. He has served as an alternate captain for the Wild since the 2011-12 season.

The Wild will play at the Nashville Predators tomorrow, April 11, at 4 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena are on sale now at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

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