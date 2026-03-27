Eriksson Ek scores with 5 seconds left, Wild edge Panthers

Marcus Foligno scored in his return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury, and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota (41-20-12), which has won three of its past five. Jesper Wallstedt made 18 saves.

The third-place Wild moved within three points of the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division.

“I thought we did a good job responding, ended it in the offensive zone,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “One face-off, we drill it to the net front and we had some presence. It was good. I thought tonight, we played a pretty solid game. … The response after the goal, set us up to give us a chance to win the game.”

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for Florida (35-33-3), which has lost four of six.

“He was unreal, the best player on both teams tonight,” Tkachuk said of Tarasov. “I’m more frustrated that we lost for him because he put on an all-world effort for us tonight and kept us in the game. We wanted to reward him with finally playing a bit better in the third.”

After outshooting the Panthers 19-6 in the first period, the Wild made it 1-0 at 2:47 of the second. Yakov Trenin drove toward the net and sent a backhanded pass through the slot to a wide-open Foligno, who put it between the skates of Tarasov.

Foligno was playing with older brother Nick Foligno for the first time in the NHL. Nick was traded to the Wild by the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6.

“I think we deserved that game. They are still a good team, they play with that pace,” Marcus Foligno said. “When you’re loose, it’s sometimes tough to play against teams like this. There was a lot of movement and there were times where we should have been simpler. But we were good; had a lot of shots on net, lot of great offensive-zone plays.”

Nick Foligno said it was “awesome” playing with his younger brother for the first time.

“Just the look over and seeing Marcus on the bench, we had a look-over, and had a laugh,” Nick said. “It’s really special for our family, for us. I think we appreciate it more now just where we’re at, knowing the opportunity we have in front of us is special.”