Minnesota Wild Clinches Berth in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild has clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, marking the franchise’s 14th trip to the postseason and the 11th trip in the last 13 seasons. The schedule for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is expected to be announced by the NHL following the conclusion of all regular season games.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center will go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m. CT at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket availability for all 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Xcel Energy Center is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through our verified partner websites at wild.com/playoff and www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office during normal business hours. Playoff tickets purchased through non-verified websites may not be authentic and access to the venue on the day of the event is not guaranteed.

A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase for Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup Playoff games at Xcel Energy Center. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing for Wild playoff games.

Information about special events and pregame festivities related to the playoffs will be announced soon. Official Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise will be available soon at The Hockey Lodge and online at hockeylodge.com.

2025 Minnesota Wild playoff presenting partners are Xcel Energy, Treasure Island Resort and Casino and BMO.