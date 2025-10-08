Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has promoted Brad Bombardir to Senior Director of Player Development, Taylor Cashman to Senior Manager of Hockey Administration and Danny Kaplan to Senior Hockey Operations Analyst. The Wild has also named Alex Goligoski a Player Development Advisor,Erik Heasley a Scout and Abbie Ives a Hockey Operations Analyst.

Bombardir is entering his 19th overall season in the Wild organization, previously spending 14 seasons (2010-25) as Director of Player Development and four seasons (2000-04) as a player. He is responsible for evaluating prospects in the Wild organization and providing resources and programs that promote their individual and professional growth on and off the ice. Bombardir also leads the implementation of the Wild’s annual development camp and oversees the team’s participation in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase.

Cashman is entering her sixth season with the Wild organization, most recently serving as Manager of Hockey Administration for four seasons (2021-25). Cashman works closely with hockey operations staff, players, and team family members, and is responsible for coordinating events and meetings and managing the team immigration requirements in addition to her numerous other administrative duties.

Kaplan is entering his third season with the Wild organization after spending two seasons (2023-25) as a Hockey Operations Analyst. He is responsible for the operations and analytics of amateur scouting and player development.

Goligoski rejoins the organization after a 17-season (2007-24) NHL playing career, including three seasons (2021-24) with the Wild. As a member of Minnesota’s player development staff, he works closely with defensemen in the organization to help continue their development.

Heasley joins the Wild after spending 16 seasons (2008-24) with the Pittsburg Penguins organization, most recently as Director of Minor League & Scouting Operations/General Manager of the Wilkes-Barre Penguins for two seasons (2022-24). With the Wild, he holds responsibilities with both the amateur and professional scouting staffs.

Ives joins the Wild after working as a Data Support Specialist for EVO Systems and as an Assistant Coach for the Women’s Ice Hockey Team at Sacred Heart University. With the Wild she is responsible for assisting with operations and analytics for the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild coaching and professional scouting staffs.