Minnesota Wild Announced Date and Match-ups for 20th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Minnesota Hockey and the Hastings Local Organizing Committee, today announced the date for the 20th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by United Healthcare. United Heroes League's outdoor rink in Hastings will serve as the venue for the 20th annual statewide hockey celebration and will host eight days of competition culminating on Saturday, January 24, when the Minnesota Wild hosts the Florida Panthers at Grand Casino Arena at 8 p.m. in Saint Paul.

Notably, Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 will feature an outdoor professional hockey game for the first time in event history, with the Iowa Wild hosting the Milwaukee Admirals in American Hockey League (AHL) action at the United Heroes League complex on Friday, January 23. This will mark the first outdoor hockey game in Iowa Wild history and the 13th outdoor game played in AHL history.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th annual Hockey Day Minnesota in Hastings,” said Minnesota Wild CEO Matt Majka. “The state-of-the-art venue and unique atmosphere provided by Hastings and United Heroes League will create an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike."