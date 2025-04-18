Minnesota Wild and Treasure Island Resort & Casino Announce Watch Party For Game 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, along with Treasure Island Resort & Casino, announced a watch party for Game 2 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights will take place in Parlay at Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Tuesday, April 22 at 10:00 p.m.
Fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 2025 Minnesota Wild playoff rally towel, along with free food, drink specials and a guest appearance from Wild mascot, Nordy. There will also be giveaways for fans with the grand prize being a trip for two people to attend a potential Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Las Vegas on April 24 with flight and hotel accommodations.
Treasure Island Resort & Casino is offering Wild fans a special playoff hotel rate that can be found here, using the promo code MNWILD. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the exclusive casino partner of the Wild. For more information regarding the watch party and Treasure Island Resort & Casino, please visit TICasino.com
Minnesota Wild single-game playoff tickets for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, wild.com and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing.
Forever Wild Season Ticket Members receive priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.
Information about special events and pregame festivities related to the playoffs will be announced soon. Official Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise is available online now at hockeylodge.com and will be available in The Hockey Lodge soon.
2025 Minnesota Wild playoff presenting partners are Xcel Energy, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and BMO.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.