Minnesota Wild and CUB Announce Pet Supply Drive

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, along with CUB, will host a pet supply drive on Saturday, March 22 at Xcel Energy Center when the Wild hosts the Buffalo Sabres at 1:00 p.m.

Fans attending the Wild game on March 22 are encouraged to bring various types of pet supplies to donate, such as leashes, collars, toys, treats and food. All Xcel Energy Center gates will have collection boxes for fans to leave their donated items or monetary donations. Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue will be the beneficiary of all supplies donated and Soldier’s 6 will be the beneficiary of all cash donations made during the pet supply drive. Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, in conjunction with Soldier’s 6, will have an adoptable dog at each gate at Xcel Energy Center.

About Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue

Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue is a foster-based, volunteer-driven rescue that has found homes for over 15,000 animals since they were founded in May 2010. As part of their mission statement, Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue welcomes dogs from unfortunate situations and houses them in volunteer foster homes while preparing them for adoption placement. Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue was named Small Business of the Year in 2017 and spent nearly $1,150,000 on animal care expenses in 2021 in an effort to find forever homes for dogs throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. Through its Adopt-A-Dog program, all six of Minnesota’s team dogs, including this year’s dog, Rookie, have come from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue.

About Soldier’s 6’s mission is to provide honorably discharged veterans, police officers, fire fighters, correctional officers, 911 dispatchers and paramedics with specially trained K-9s. These special dogs will become their Battle Buddy and help guide them through the difficult days in life. The name Soldier’s 6 was chosen because that is what a service dog has, its Battle Buddy’s 6 (or back). For more information about Soldier’s 6, visit www.soldiers6.comand follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About CUB

CUB, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores. The organization operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois that offer customers fresh produce, a wide selection and food expertise throughout the stores to meet their everyday grocery needs. CUB also offers a well-crafted selection of wines, champagne, rose, craft beer, cider, mixers through its 31 CUB Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor stores. As the hometown grocer for over 50 years, CUB has made it a priority to be a good corporate citizen by helping to create healthy and thriving communities that enhance the quality of life for its customers, employees, and neighbors. For company news and information, follow us on X® at @CUBFoods and Facebook® at www.facebook.com/CUB, or visit our website at www.CUB.com.