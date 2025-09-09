Minnesota Wild and Blaze Credit Union Announce Multi-year Home Helmet Partnership

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild and Blaze Credit Union today announced a multi-year partnership as the team’s new home helmet partner. The Blaze Credit Union logo will appear exclusively on the Wild’s home helmets starting this season. Blaze Credit Union is the Official Credit Union of the Minnesota Wild.

“We have enjoyed building our relationship with Blaze Credit Union through our existing partnership, and we are extremely thankful for their additional commitment to be our new home helmet partner,” said Bryan Bellows, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships.

As part of their partnership, Blaze will continue the Blaze Credit Union’s Hockey Kids4Kids Program, which encourages youth hockey players to use the teamwork and leadership skills they practice on the ice to come together and raise funds for kids at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. For more information visit www.hockeykids4kids.org. Blaze is also the presenting sponsor of the Blaze Credit Union Promo Deck. Blaze members can show their Wild Debit or Credit Card for priority slots in in any fan-based game or activity happening on the promo deck at Minnesota Wild home games this season and get a 15% discount at the Hockey Lodge.

“Blaze Credit Union is excited to expand our long-term partnership with the Minnesota Wild,” said Dan Stoltz, Blaze Credit Union CEO. “There is incredible alignment with hockey fans throughout Minnesota. Together Blaze and the Minnesota Wild proudly serve this great state of hockey.”

About Blaze Credit Union

Serving nearly 250,000 members, Blaze is the third largest credit union in Minnesota with $4.5 billion in assets and 28 branches across the state. For more information about Blaze Credit Union please visit www.blazecu.com.