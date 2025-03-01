Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Gustav Nyquist in Exchange for 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick

Nyquist, 35 (9/1/89), has tallied 21 points (9-12=21) and 71 shots on goal in 57 games with Nashville this season. This marks the second time Minnesota has acquired Nyquist in a trade. He was previously acquired by the Wild on Feb. 28, 2023, from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (goaltender Melvin Strahl). Nyquist tallied five points (1-4=5) in three regular season games and five assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota in 2022-23.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Halmstad, Sweden, has skated in 841 career NHL games and owns 524 points (207-317=524), including 47 power-play goals, 29 game-winning goals, nine shorthanded goals and 1,755 shots in 13 seasons (2011-25) with the Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Columbus, Minnesota and Nashville. He has also recorded 30 points (6-24=30) in 77 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Nyquist has represented Sweden in five international tournaments, including the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. He was originally selected by Detroit in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

