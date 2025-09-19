What is the difference between FanDuel Sports Network and FanDuel TV?

FanDuel Sports Network, owned by Main Street Sports Group, delivers live NBA, NHL and MLB game telecasts to fans in local markets. The network also highlights a variety of other leagues and teams, with original programming that includes “Golic & Golic,” a sports talk show hosted by father-son duo Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr.

FanDuel TV, part of FanDuel Group, provides access to horse racing coverage, live international sports, wagering insights, and analysis from top personalities on studio shows like “Up & Adams” and “Run It Back.”