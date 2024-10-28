Marc-André Fleury Returns to Pittsburgh for Final Time

13 seasons, 691 games, 375 wins and three Stanley Cup Championships. Marc-André Fleury is set to return to the place where he started his legendary career on October 10, 2003. When Minnesota squares off against Pittsburgh tomorrow night, Fleury wants to treat it like any other game, but it will be anything but that. The NHL’s second-winningest goaltender and owner of 1,027 games played has seen everything this game has to offer, except for a final send-off in Pittsburgh. So how will the sure-fire Hall of Famer handle tomorrow? “Take a deep breath, take a good look around and soak it all in,” he said during his media availability at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Fleury admitted that as he’s gotten older, he is getting “softer” with his emotions, but reminded us all that his main focus is to win and “put on a good show here one last time.”