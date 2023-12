Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello (upper body) will not play tonight at Pittsburgh. Zuccarello leads Minnesota in points (6-22=8) through 28 games played.

The Wild will face the Penguins at 6:00 p.m. CT at PPG Paints Arena on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

