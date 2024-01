Minnesota Wild injury update:

G Filip Gustavsson has been activated from Injured Reserve. Gustavsson (lower body) was injured on 12/29 and missed six games while on IR.

G Jesper Wallstedt has been reassigned to Iowa.

The Wild hosts the Coyotes tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. Tickets for tonight's game can be found here.

To view Minnesota's Injury Report, click here.