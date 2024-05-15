Minnesota Wild Announces Promotions in Hockey Operations Department

News
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has promoted Mat Sells, Michael Murray and Chris Kelleher to Assistant General Managers. Additionally, Matt Hendricks has been promoted to General Manager of the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sells is entering his sixth season with Minnesota, most recently serving as Vice President of Hockey Strategy for three seasons (2021-24). He is responsible for salary cap management, player contract research and negotiations, analytics and hockey strategy and Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) compliance. Sells originally joined the Wild organization as Director of Hockey Analytics, a role he held for two seasons (2019-21).

Murray is entering his fifth season with Minnesota, most recently serving as Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager of the Iowa Wild for three seasons (2021-24). He is responsible for scheduling, NHL transactions and player contract research and negotiations and will continue to assist in the day-to-day operations of the Minnesota and Iowa hockey operations departments. Murray joined the Wild organization as Assistant to the General Manager, holding the role for one season (2020-21).

Kelleher is entering his 18th season with the Minnesota Wild, most recently serving as Director of Player Personnel for two seasons (2022-24). He will oversee the Wild’s professional scouting and player personnel efforts in North America and Europe and support the team’s preparation for the NHL trade deadline and free agency. Kelleher joined the organization as a part-time professional scout in 2008-09 and was promoted to a full-time professional scout for the 2009-10 season before serving as Director of Professional Scouting for three seasons (2019-22).

Hendricks is entering his sixth season with the Minnesota Wild, most recently serving as Assistant Director of Player Development for five seasons (2019-24). As General Manager of the Iowa Wild, he is responsible for the day-to-day hockey operations of the American Hockey League club. Hendricks will also continue to support the Wild’s player development department.

