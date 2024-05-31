Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson Relieved of Coaching Duties

News
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has relieved Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson of his coaching duties.

“I would like to thank Darby for all his hard work and commitment to the Minnesota Wild during his long tenure with our organization,” said Guerin. “He has done a tremendous amount of good things for our team and the State of Hockey as a player and a coach. I wish Darby and his family all the best in the future.”

News Feed

