Bally Sports North Hosting "Greater State of Hockey" Broadcast Auction

Catch all of the action when the Minnesota Wild battle the St. Louis Blues on Bally Sports North on Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m. and support the Minnesota Wild Foundation’s mission to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey by participating in the Greater State of Hockey Broadcast Auction and Donor Drive.

Bidding for this event opens at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 11 and closes prior to the conclusion of the Wild game on March 16.

You can bid on amazing auction items, purchase one of a kind Instant Items and donate to help the Wild Foundation “Create A Greater State of Hockey.” The auction will feature exciting in-game experiences, unique signed items and so much more.

The auction can be found at https://broadcast2024.givesmart.com/ or by visiting www.wild.com/onlineauctions. For more information, text "broadcast2024" to 76278.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation. To learn more about the Wild Foundation, please visit www.wild.com/foundation.