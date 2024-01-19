Minnesota Wild's Roger Godin Named 2024 Jim Fullerton Award Recipient

During these years Godin has done extensive research and writing on the pre-World War II American participation in hockey. Most notably he has written two books: Before The Stars: Early Major League Hockey and the St. Paul Athletic Club Team and Red, White, and Blue on Ice: Minnesota’s Elite Teams and Players of the 1920’s, 30’s, and 40’s. As a member of the Society for International Hockey Research (SIHR) he has also authored numerous monographs a sample of which are those dealing with 1933 United States National Team, early American stars Hugh “Muzz” Murray and Gerry Geran, the 1928 Boston University Club Team, the 1934-35 Baltimore Orioles, and the 1940-45 San Diego Skyhawks. All of the forgoing, except the Skyhawks’ work have appeared in SIHR’s Hockey Research Journal.

In 2021 the Hobey Baker Foundation honored Godin with a replica of the prestigious Baker award in appreciation of his support, passion, and commitment to the foundation. Other awards have come from Minnesota Hockey for outstanding service in 1983, SIHR’s Brian McFarlane Award for outstanding research and writing in 1998, and the USHHF’s John T. Karakas Award for commitment to the mission and goals of the Hall in 2004. Godin also had a 30 year active/reserve component military career during which he received the Air Medal in 1969 for meritorious achievement.