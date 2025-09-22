Goaltender Chase Wutzke Signs Entry-level Contract With Minnesota Wild

Wutzke_Signed_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Chase Wutzke (pronounced WHITZ-key) to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season.

Wutzke, 19 (7/26/06), posted a 17-25-5 record with a 3.38 goals-against average (GAA), a .895 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 50 games for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2024-25 season, ranking fifth in the WHL with 1,371 saves. The 6-foot-2, 161-pound native of Debden, Saskatchewan, owns a 40-35-10 record with a 3.21 GAA, a .896 SV%, and two shutouts in 93 career games across parts of four seasons with Red Deer (2021-25). Wutzke went 4-3 with a 2.48 GAA and .924 SV% in postseason play with Red Deer following the 2023-24 season. He was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

