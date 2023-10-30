Game Recap: Devils 4, Wild 3

It looked like the Devils tied the game at 4:44 but the play was deemed offside upon review.

New Jersey would ultimately tie the game 2-2 with their own power play goal scored by F Tyler Toffoli at 6:10. Hartman had been called for slashing at 5:45 to give New Jersey the man advantage.

The Devils took a 3-2 lead at 6:54 when F Erik Haula scored unassisted. Haula was drafted by Minnesota 182nd overall in the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42-47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013-17).

D Dakota Mermis was called for high-sticking at 16:10 and the Devils' power play capitalized. Bratt tallied his second goal of the game to give New Jersey a 4-2 lead.

Minnesota still led in shots 26-20 at the end of the second.