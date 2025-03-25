Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights

By Lexi Gardner
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild are back home to complete the second game in a back-to-back as they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Wild look to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 loss last night in Dallas against the Stars. Minnesota is also loooking to close out the season series with Vegas on a high note in this final meeting in the regular season. The Wild finish out March with three of the final four games taking place at home, having 11 total home games out of the 15 the team has scheduled this month.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 39-26-5, 83 points, 4th in Central Division

Golden Knights Record: 42-20-8, 92 points, 1st in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 13-10-4 (7-3-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
29.7%
20.4%
Penalty Kill
75.7%
71.8%
Faceoff
50%
47%
Goals For / Games Played
3.37
2.70
Goals Against / Games Played
2.67
2.77

This Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights

Vegas won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in St. Paul (12/15) and the second contest, 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena (1/12).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-2=2) lead the Wild with two points each. G Jesper Wallstedt saved 24-of-27 shots faced while making his season debut for Minnesota in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson started the second contest and stopped 33-of-37 shots faced.

LW Pavel Dorofeyev (2-2=4) and D Shea Theodore (1-3=4) lead Vegas with four points each. RW Mark Stone has three assists (0-3=3). G Ilya Samsonov stopped 20-of-22 shots faced to earn the win for Vegas in the first meeting. G Adin Hill saved 15-of-16 shots faced in the second game to earn the victory.

Last Time Out

Minnesota was shut out by the Stars 3-0 last night in Dallas. The game was a battle of special teams as both the Wild and the Stars had four opportunities on the power play. Gustavsson saved 26-of-28 shots faced in his 10th start since March 1st. In that time frame he now leads the NHL with a .940 save percentage while ranking T-2nd with six wins and two shutouts and fourth with a 1.69 goals-against average.

MIN at DAL | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Golden Knights

  • Kaprizov (10-5=15 in 16 games) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (7-8=15 in 24 games) both own 15 career points against Vegas
  • D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13 in 24 matches) and C Gustav Nyquist (6-7=13 in 14 games) each have 13 points
  • C Ryan Hartman (6-6=12 in 23 games) and Zuccarello (4-8=12 in 23 games) have 12 points each.

Golden Knights Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Brandon Saad leads the Golden Knights with 28 points (14-14=28) in 49 career games vs. the Wild
  • D Alex Pietrangelo owns 27 points (9-18=27) in 56 career games vs. Minnesota
  • Stone has 26 points (5-21=26) in 23 games
  • C Tomas Hertl owns 25 points (11-14=25) in 32 games.

Recent Transactions

3/24/25

Reassigned D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

3/23/25

Recalled D Cameron Crotty and F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa

3/22/25

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

3/21/25

Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa

Signed D Stevie Leskovar to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season

3/18/25

Recalled F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (one game missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (14 games missed)

Marcus Foligno: upper-body injury (four games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (21 games missed)

Connections

  • G Marc-Andre Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
  • D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
  • Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota ranks T-3rd in the NHL in points (30) and fourth in wins (13) all-time against Vegas.

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

