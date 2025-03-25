Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild are back home to complete the second game in a back-to-back as they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Wild look to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 loss last night in Dallas against the Stars. Minnesota is also loooking to close out the season series with Vegas on a high note in this final meeting in the regular season. The Wild finish out March with three of the final four games taking place at home, having 11 total home games out of the 15 the team has scheduled this month.