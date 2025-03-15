Preview: Wild vs. Blues

This Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15), the second contest, 4-2, in St. Louis (11/19) and the third contest, 6-4, in St. Paul (1/7).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-2=4) and C Ryan Hartman (2-2=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. D Jonas Brodin (1-2=3), LW Marcus Johansson (1-2=3), D Jake Middleton (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0- 3=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson has started all three games games for the Wild, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and .900 SV%, while also scoring the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal in the first meeting, to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. G Marc-André Fleury entered the third game in relief and saved all 15 shots faced to earn the victory.

C Zack Bolduc leads St. Louis with three points (0-3=3). G Jordan Binnington has started all three contests for the Blues and owns a 0-3-0 record with a 3.75 GAA and a .859 SV%.