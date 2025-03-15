Preview: Wild vs. Blues

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild seeks redemption tonight, hoping to top the Blues after a tough overtime loss to the Rangers on Thursday night. The Wild is 2-2-1 in its last five games, while still seeking a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Race.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 37-24-5, 79 points, 4th in Central Division

Blues Record: 31-28-7, 69 points, T-5th in Central Division

2024-25 Series Record: 3-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 44-34-21 (27-14-9 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
20.4%
20.7%
Penalty Kill
71.2%
70.8%
Faceoff
51.0%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.82
2.73
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.83

This Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15), the second contest, 4-2, in St. Louis (11/19) and the third contest, 6-4, in St. Paul (1/7).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-2=4) and C Ryan Hartman (2-2=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. D Jonas Brodin (1-2=3), LW Marcus Johansson (1-2=3), D Jake Middleton (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0- 3=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson has started all three games games for the Wild, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and .900 SV%, while also scoring the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal in the first meeting, to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. G Marc-André Fleury entered the third game in relief and saved all 15 shots faced to earn the victory.

C Zack Bolduc leads St. Louis with three points (0-3=3). G Jordan Binnington has started all three contests for the Blues and owns a 0-3-0 record with a 3.75 GAA and a .859 SV%.

Last Time Out

Minnesota fell 3-2 to the New York Rangers in overtime on Thursday night. C Freddy Gaudreau and Johansson each netted a goal for the Wild. Gustavsson saved 28-of-31 shots on goal.

NYR at MIN | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Blues

  • Zuccarello leads the Wild with 23 points (7-16=23) in 33 career games against St. Louis
  • Hartman owns 22 points (13-9=22) in 36 contests
  • Kaprizov (8-9=17 in 19 games) and Brodin (5-12=17 in 49 games) each have 17 points
  • D Jared Spurgeon has 16 points (4-12=16) in 52 games

Blues Leaders Against Wild

  • C Brayden Schenn leads St. Louis with 28 career points (10- 18=28) in 39 career games against the Wild
  • C Jordan Kyrou has 23 points (12-11=23) in 22 games
  • D Justin Faulk owns 22 points (3-19=22) in 37 contests
  • D Nick Leddy owns 21 points (3-18=21) in 38 games

Recent Transactions

3/7/25

Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations

3/6/25

Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston

3/1/25

Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary

Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa

Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

2/27/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa

2/26/25

Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi

D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (six game missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (nine games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (16 games missed)

Connections

  • Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006- 07
  • Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
  • Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
  • C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022- 23
  • D Ryan Suter recorded 369 points (55-314=369) in 656 games in nine seasons with the Wild (2012-21)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild has never swept a season series against the Blues
  • Minnesota topped St. Louis in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
  • The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.15 MIN vs. STL Game Notes
- 0.9 MB
Download 3.15 MIN vs. STL Game Notes

