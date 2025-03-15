SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild seeks redemption tonight, hoping to top the Blues after a tough overtime loss to the Rangers on Thursday night. The Wild is 2-2-1 in its last five games, while still seeking a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Race.
Preview: Wild vs. Blues
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Road Closure Alert: A portion of W. 7th Street, between Kellogg Blvd. & N. Walnut St., will close on March 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blues
Wild Record: 37-24-5, 79 points, 4th in Central Division
Blues Record: 31-28-7, 69 points, T-5th in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 3-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 44-34-21 (27-14-9 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
20.4%
20.7%
Penalty Kill
71.2%
70.8%
Faceoff
51.0%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.82
2.73
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.83
This Season on Wild vs. Blues
The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15), the second contest, 4-2, in St. Louis (11/19) and the third contest, 6-4, in St. Paul (1/7).
LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-2=4) and C Ryan Hartman (2-2=4) lead Minnesota with four points each. D Jonas Brodin (1-2=3), LW Marcus Johansson (1-2=3), D Jake Middleton (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0- 3=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson has started all three games games for the Wild, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and .900 SV%, while also scoring the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal in the first meeting, to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. G Marc-André Fleury entered the third game in relief and saved all 15 shots faced to earn the victory.
C Zack Bolduc leads St. Louis with three points (0-3=3). G Jordan Binnington has started all three contests for the Blues and owns a 0-3-0 record with a 3.75 GAA and a .859 SV%.
Last Time Out
Minnesota fell 3-2 to the New York Rangers in overtime on Thursday night. C Freddy Gaudreau and Johansson each netted a goal for the Wild. Gustavsson saved 28-of-31 shots on goal.
Wild Leaders Against Blues
- Zuccarello leads the Wild with 23 points (7-16=23) in 33 career games against St. Louis
- Hartman owns 22 points (13-9=22) in 36 contests
- Kaprizov (8-9=17 in 19 games) and Brodin (5-12=17 in 49 games) each have 17 points
- D Jared Spurgeon has 16 points (4-12=16) in 52 games
Blues Leaders Against Wild
- C Brayden Schenn leads St. Louis with 28 career points (10- 18=28) in 39 career games against the Wild
- C Jordan Kyrou has 23 points (12-11=23) in 22 games
- D Justin Faulk owns 22 points (3-19=22) in 37 contests
- D Nick Leddy owns 21 points (3-18=21) in 38 games
Recent Transactions
3/7/25
Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations
3/6/25
Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston
3/1/25
Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary
Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
2/26/25
Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi
D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (six game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (nine games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (16 games missed)
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006- 07
- Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
- Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
- C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022- 23
- D Ryan Suter recorded 369 points (55-314=369) in 656 games in nine seasons with the Wild (2012-21)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has never swept a season series against the Blues
- Minnesota topped St. Louis in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
- The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round
