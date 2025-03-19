Preview: Wild vs. Kraken

031925_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hits the ice again tonight, this time challenging the Kraken. The Wild is coming hot off of a sorely-needed 3-1 win in regulation against the Kings.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 38-25-5, 81 points, 4th in Central Division

Kraken Record: 30-34-5, 65 points, 7th in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 7-3-1 (2-2-1 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
SEA
MIN
Power Play
18.8%
21.4%
Penalty Kill
77.3%
71.3%
Faceoff
48.8%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.97
2.71
Goals Against / Games Played
3.21
2.84

This Season on Wild vs. Kraken

Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout at Xcel Energy Center (10/12) before Minnesota won the second meeting, 4-3, at Climate Pledge Arena (3/4).

RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with four points (2-2=4), including the game-winning goal in the second meeting. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3), LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-2=3) each own three points in the series. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced for the Wild in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson saved 33-of-36 shots faced to earn the win in the second meeting.

RW Jordan Eberle leads Seattle with three points (2-1=3) in the season series. LW Andre Burakovsky (0-2=2), RW Kaapo Kakko (0-2=2), LW Jared McCann (1-1=2) and D Brandon Montour (1-1=2) each own two points. G Joey Daccord owns a 1-1-0 record with a 3.92 GAA and a 862 SV% in starting both games for the Kraken.

Last Time Out

Minnesota defeated the Los Angeles Kings in Saint Paul on Monday night. C Ryan Hartman netted the first Wild goal early in the second period on a power play, assisted by Spurgeon, ending the Kings' only lead of the game. LW Mats Zuccarello scored on the power play in the third period, assisted by LW Matt Boldy and Hartman. LW Marcus Johansson sent the puck into the empty Kings net late in the third, bringing the score to 3-1 and cementing the Wild win.

LAK at MIN | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Kraken

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 14 points (5-9=14) in nine career games against Seattle
  • Zuccarello has 13 points (5-8=13) in 10 games
  • Hartman (4-7=11 in nine games) and Boldy (6-5=11 in nine games) own 11 points each

Kraken Leaders Against Wild

  • C Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 29 points (14-15=29) in 45 career contests vs. Minnesota
  • Eberle has 27 points (10-17=27) in 42 games
  • LW Chandler Stephenson owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 22 games
  • Burakovsky owns 18 points (4-14=18) in 29 contests

Recent Transactions

3/18/25

Recalled F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa

3/7/25

Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations

3/6/25

Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston

3/1/25

Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary

Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa

Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

2/27/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (eight game missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (11 games missed)

Marcus Foligno: upper-body injury (one game missed

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (18 games missed)

Connections

  • LW Marcus Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
  • C Devin Shore notched four points (1-2=3) in 21 games with Seattle in 2023-24
  • Seattle Assistant Coach Bob Woods served as an Assistant Coach for the Wild for parts of seven seasons (2017-24)
  • Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has out scored the Kraken 36-27 in the all-time series

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.19 MIN vs. SEA Game Notes
- 0.91 MB
Download 3.19 MIN vs. SEA Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Öhgren From Iowa

Wild on 7th - Episode 96: John Scott, St. Patrick's Day and Dropping Gloves

Minnesota Wild and CUB Announce Pet Supply Drive

Game Recap: Wild 3, Kings 1

Preview: Wild vs. Kings

Game Recap: Blues 5, Wild 1

Preview: Wild vs. Blues

Rink Rock March 15 - Keep For Cheap

Game Recap (OT): Rangers 3, Wild 2

Preview: Wild vs. Rangers

Wild Hosts Healthcare Appreciation Night Presented by Gillette Children's

Prospect Spotlight: Riley Heidt

Wild on 7th - Episode 95: The Tourney and Trades Recap

Game Recap: Wild 2, Avalanche 1

Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive on Monday, March 17

Game Recap: Penguins 3, Wild 1

Mason Kraft Named 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Winner, Leo Gabriel Wins the Frank Brimsek Award