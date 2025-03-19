SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hits the ice again tonight, this time challenging the Kraken. The Wild is coming hot off of a sorely-needed 3-1 win in regulation against the Kings.
Preview: Wild vs. Kraken
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, March 19th at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Kraken
Wild Record: 38-25-5, 81 points, 4th in Central Division
Kraken Record: 30-34-5, 65 points, 7th in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-1
All-Time Wild Record: 7-3-1 (2-2-1 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
SEA
MIN
Power Play
18.8%
21.4%
Penalty Kill
77.3%
71.3%
Faceoff
48.8%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.97
2.71
Goals Against / Games Played
3.21
2.84
This Season on Wild vs. Kraken
Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout at Xcel Energy Center (10/12) before Minnesota won the second meeting, 4-3, at Climate Pledge Arena (3/4).
RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with four points (2-2=4), including the game-winning goal in the second meeting. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3), LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-2=3) each own three points in the series. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced for the Wild in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson saved 33-of-36 shots faced to earn the win in the second meeting.
RW Jordan Eberle leads Seattle with three points (2-1=3) in the season series. LW Andre Burakovsky (0-2=2), RW Kaapo Kakko (0-2=2), LW Jared McCann (1-1=2) and D Brandon Montour (1-1=2) each own two points. G Joey Daccord owns a 1-1-0 record with a 3.92 GAA and a 862 SV% in starting both games for the Kraken.
Last Time Out
Minnesota defeated the Los Angeles Kings in Saint Paul on Monday night. C Ryan Hartman netted the first Wild goal early in the second period on a power play, assisted by Spurgeon, ending the Kings' only lead of the game. LW Mats Zuccarello scored on the power play in the third period, assisted by LW Matt Boldy and Hartman. LW Marcus Johansson sent the puck into the empty Kings net late in the third, bringing the score to 3-1 and cementing the Wild win.
Wild Leaders Against Kraken
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 14 points (5-9=14) in nine career games against Seattle
- Zuccarello has 13 points (5-8=13) in 10 games
- Hartman (4-7=11 in nine games) and Boldy (6-5=11 in nine games) own 11 points each
Kraken Leaders Against Wild
- C Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken with 29 points (14-15=29) in 45 career contests vs. Minnesota
- Eberle has 27 points (10-17=27) in 42 games
- LW Chandler Stephenson owns 19 points (4-15=19) in 22 games
- Burakovsky owns 18 points (4-14=18) in 29 contests
Recent Transactions
3/18/25
Recalled F Liam Öhgren under emergency conditions from Iowa
3/7/25
Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations
3/6/25
Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston
3/1/25
Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary
Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (eight game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (11 games missed)
Marcus Foligno: upper-body injury (one game missed
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (18 games missed)
Connections
- LW Marcus Johansson recorded 23 points (6-17=23) in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22
- C Devin Shore notched four points (1-2=3) in 21 games with Seattle in 2023-24
- Seattle Assistant Coach Bob Woods served as an Assistant Coach for the Wild for parts of seven seasons (2017-24)
- Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has out scored the Kraken 36-27 in the all-time series
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.