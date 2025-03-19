Preview: Wild vs. Kraken

This Season on Wild vs. Kraken

Seattle won the series-opening contest, 5-4, in shootout at Xcel Energy Center (10/12) before Minnesota won the second meeting, 4-3, at Climate Pledge Arena (3/4).

RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with four points (2-2=4), including the game-winning goal in the second meeting. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3), LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-2=3) each own three points in the series. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-34 shots faced for the Wild in the first game. G Filip Gustavsson saved 33-of-36 shots faced to earn the win in the second meeting.

RW Jordan Eberle leads Seattle with three points (2-1=3) in the season series. LW Andre Burakovsky (0-2=2), RW Kaapo Kakko (0-2=2), LW Jared McCann (1-1=2) and D Brandon Montour (1-1=2) each own two points. G Joey Daccord owns a 1-1-0 record with a 3.92 GAA and a 862 SV% in starting both games for the Kraken.