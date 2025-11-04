Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back tonight for the final game in this fall homestand, tonight facing off against the Predators.

The Wild is celebrating its second of four 25th Anniversary celebration games, featuring alumni appearances, all-arena fan giveaways, a limited-edition Mikko Koivu bobblehead ticket pack, in-arena activations and more.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 4-6-3

Predators Record: 5-6-3

2024-25 Series Record: 2-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 40-40-12 (25-16-5 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
15.9%
29.4%
Penalty Kill
84.8%
64.3%
Faceoff
52.0%
48.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.57
2.77
Goals Against / Games Played
3.43
3.77

Last Time Out

VAN at MIN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota went 2-1-0 against Nashville. Minnesota won the series-opening contest in overtime, 3-2 (11/30), and the second meeting, 5-3 (12/31), both in Saint Paul, before the Predators earned a 6-2 win in the season finale in Nashville (1/18).

C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with five points (2- 3=5). C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-3=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-2=3) had three points each. LW Matt Boldy, LW Kirill Kaprizov, D Jared Spurgeon and D David Jiříček all had a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .932 SV%. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 32-of-37 shots faced in the final game.

LW Filip Forsberg (2-2=4) and D Roman Josi (0-4=4) led Nashville with four points each. C Ryan O’Reilly (2-1=3), D Brady Skjei (1-2=3) and C Steven Stamkos (1-2=3) all had three points. G Juuse Saros went 1-0-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .912 SV%. G Justus Annunen stopped 33-of-38 shots faced in his lone start.

Wild Leaders Against Predators

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 38 points (17- 21=38) in 45 games against Nashville
  • Zuccarello has 18 points (2-16=18) in 26 games
  • Spurgeon owns 17 points (4-13=17) in 42 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson (2-13=15, in 24 games) and Kaprizov (6-9=15, in 11 games) have 15 points each

Predators Leaders Against Wild

  • Josi leads Nashville with 43 points (16-27=43) in 47 career games against the Wild
  • O’Reilly has 40 points (20-20=40) in 61 games
  • Forsberg owns 36 points (20-16=36) in 37 games
  • Stamkos has 18 points (7-11=18) in 26 games

Connections

  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
  • C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
  • LW Yakov Trenin was selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 79 points (46-33=79), 162 PIM and six GWG in 283 games with Nashville in five seasons (2019-24)
  • Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson collected 60 points (29-31=60) in 182 games with Minnesota (2000-04) and served as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota for 14 seasons (2010-24)
  • LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd
  • D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
  • C Erik Haula was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42-47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013- 17). Haula also played collegiately at the University of Minnesota for three seasons (2010-13) and for one season (2008-09) at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Northfield
  • C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
  • D Nick Perbix is from Elk River and played four seasons at St. Cloud State (2018-22)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 9-4-1 in its last 14 games played against the Predators at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 2/18/17, and has won three consecutive games

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

