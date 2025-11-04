Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Last Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota went 2-1-0 against Nashville. Minnesota won the series-opening contest in overtime, 3-2 (11/30), and the second meeting, 5-3 (12/31), both in Saint Paul, before the Predators earned a 6-2 win in the season finale in Nashville (1/18).

C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with five points (2- 3=5). C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-3=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-2=3) had three points each. LW Matt Boldy, LW Kirill Kaprizov, D Jared Spurgeon and D David Jiříček all had a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 2.49 GAA and a .932 SV%. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 32-of-37 shots faced in the final game.

LW Filip Forsberg (2-2=4) and D Roman Josi (0-4=4) led Nashville with four points each. C Ryan O’Reilly (2-1=3), D Brady Skjei (1-2=3) and C Steven Stamkos (1-2=3) all had three points. G Juuse Saros went 1-0-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .912 SV%. G Justus Annunen stopped 33-of-38 shots faced in his lone start.